EXO's Baekhyun drops emotional track titled U as OST for trending drama Doom At Your Service

Fans are convinced that the heart-tugging single is hinting at a sad ending.

The third OST of tvN's currently trending drama Doom At Your Service, titled "U", was released across various music sites on May 31 at 6 PM KST. The song was played at the end of the fifth episode, broadcast on May 24.

"U" is a ballad with an emotional atmosphere expressing a sentiment as if the waves are shaking, and the two protagonists' faint yet complete love is intact. It conveys the heart of a man singing for his person with warm lyrics and sweet melody. The perfection of the song has been enhanced with the exquisite harmony of the music that goes back and forth between moderation and splendour.

After the OST dropped, fans went into a tizzy sharing how the angelic vocal of Baekhyun made them tear up. The ominous lyrics of "U" have wrecked fans' hearts and made them question whether the show ends sadly for Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang just as they have been predicting so far. Earlier, TXT, BigHit Music's fourth-generation K-pop act released Love Sight as the OST for the series. Famous singer Ailee has also contributed with the song Breaking Down. These beautiful songs have fueled anticipation for the upcoming ones, especially with famous singers like Gummy and Davichi as well as the main lead of the drama, Seo In Guk, who would also be releasing songs for the drama's OST.

Did you like Baekhyun's OST for Doom At Your Service? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×