EXO’s Baekyun has dropped major spoilers for his fans about the upcoming solo album and the fans cannot keep calm. He has revealed that the recording for the album has been completed and will be released soon. Anticipation among fans is at an all-time-high as the artist has not released new music for a long time.

EXO's Baekhyun reveals the recording for his new album is complete

On June 2, 2024, EXO’s Baekhyun performed in his ongoing solo Asia concert tour titled Lonsdaleite, held at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. Following his performance at the concert, he took the opportunity to talk to his fans and answer some of their questions. The artist revealed that he is preparing for his upcoming solo album and the recording of the tracks has been completed. The news took fans by surprise and everyone was ecstatic with the revelation.

Moreover, the singer also dropped spoilers that the title of the album is of a fruit and consists of sensuous and dark vibes. He also said that the album is of the R&B genre and also includes a rap verse. Earlier, he gave a sneak peek of a B-side track from the album titled Rendezvous. Additionally, the artist has also recorded behind-the-scenes clips, which will be released along with the album.

More about EXO's Baekhyun

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Additionally, Baekhyun is all set to go on his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024. The concert will kick off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The list of cities he will be appearing in is available on his social media page. Previously, he also held a fan meet event titled Snack Party. The event took place in South Korea, across 3 destinations, namely Seoul, Gwangju, and Busan. The artist will also be releasing new music soon.

