EXO's Baekhyun issues apology for smoking indoors in Macau after video clip of incident goes viral; read full statement

EXO's Baekhyun has found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video clip of him smoking indoors in Macau went viral. The singer, known for his breathtaking vocals and charismatic personality, quickly issued an apology through his agency, INB100, following public debate over the incident.

The controversy began when photos and video clips of Baekhyun smoking indoors circulated on various online communities, leading to concern among fans and the general public. Smoking indoors is prohibited in many public places in Macau, and the incident raised questions about the idol's awareness of local regulations.

On September 16th, Baekhyun's agency, INB100, responded by releasing an official statement addressing the issue. In their statement, the agency expressed regret over the incident and apologized to everyone affected. They acknowledged that Baekhyun was unaware of the smoking prohibition in Macau and explained the context of the situation, stating that the singer had been dining with staff members after his concert.

Here is the full statement from INB100:

"Hello, this is INB100.

We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to our artist Baekhyun's indoor smoking incident, which is currently circulating online.

At the time, neither Baekhyun nor our staff were aware that e-cigarettes are prohibited in Macau. While dining with staff after the Macau concert, Baekhyun unconsciously used an e-cigarette as the conversation progressed.

Baekhyun deeply regrets his careless behavior and apologizes sincerely to all the fans he has disappointed.

Both Baekhyun and our agency will take greater care to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, and we promise not to disappoint fans in the future.

We will continue to do our best to show a more mature side of Baekhyun.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern and discomfort to many. We are truly sorry."

The statement also emphasized Baekhyun's remorse for his actions, as well as his dedication to ensuring that similar incidents do not occur again. Both Baekhyun and his agency promised to be more mindful in the future and committed to presenting a more mature and responsible image.

