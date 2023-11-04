EXO’s Baekhyun joins NewJeans and others to perform at League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony

EXO’s Baekhyun, Tobi Lou, OZI, and Cal Scruby, the voices behind Riot Games' new virtual boy band, HEARTSTEEL, are all set to perform at the Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony later this month. Additionally, NewJeans will also be part of the exciting lineup for the event.

On November 3, Riot Games revealed the highly anticipated musical roster for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Championship Opening Ceremony. The event is scheduled to occur on November 19 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

At the event, the audience can expect live performances from the up-and-coming K-pop sensation NewJeans, who will be thrilling the crowd with a live rendition of this year's dynamic world anthem, GODS. The star-studded show will also include the virtual band HEARTSTEEL, featuring the remarkable talents of Baekhyun, Cal Scruby, OZI, and Tobi Lou, who will mesmerize the audience with their inaugural single, PARANOIA.

Upon learning that EXO's Baekhyun and NewJeans were set to perform at the opening ceremony, their fans swiftly flocked to social media to express their joy and excitement.

Catch up with the performers of the League of Legends 2023 World Championship opening ceremony

HEARTSTEEL is Riot Games' fresh virtual pop ensemble, showcasing reimagined incarnations of League of Legends champions including Kayn, Ezreal, Sett, Yone, K'Sante, and Aphelios. Baekhyun, Cal Scruby, Tobi Lou, and OZI, the artists making up HEARTSTEEL, will take the stage for a performance of the group's debut single, PARANOIA.

Baekhyun, a prominent member of the K-pop groups EXO and SuperM, is widely acknowledged as one of the foremost vocalists in the K-pop industry. His impressive repertoire encompasses three highly successful solo mini-albums, namely: City Lights, Delight, and Bambi, along with a range of standalone singles and OSTs.

Cal Scruby, a rapper hailing from Los Angeles, is renowned for his clever lyrical content and distinctive visual style. His music delves into relatable themes, incorporating a variety of sports allusions and a self-deprecating sense of humor.

OZI, hailing from Los Angeles but raised in Taipei, catapulted to fame through his distinguished journey in the Mandarin music realm. His multifaceted talents as a singer-songwriter, music producer, performer, and creative director have garnered numerous accolades within the industry. His inaugural album, OZI: The Album, received six nominations at the esteemed Golden Melody Awards, the highest distinction in Mandarin music, and he was bestowed the title of Best New Artist.

Tobi Lou is a versatile artist who has left a notable imprint on the modern music landscape. Although born in Nigeria, he was raised in Chicago and has charted a distinct path for himself, blending elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop with irresistibly catchy melodies. His breakthrough track, Buff Baby, not only earned him substantial recognition but also solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry.

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein officially made their debut as NewJeans on July 22, 2022. This quintet's ambition is to break new ground in the world of K-pop by delivering sincere and genuine music that resonates with the spirit of youth. NewJeans aims to captivate its audience with music that stands the test of time, deserving a permanent place on your daily playlist.

