  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXO's Baekhyun records his second MILLION sales with new solo album Bambi

Bambi sold a total of 1,006,835 copies as of April 18. Read on to find out.
2954 reads Mumbai
EXO's Baekhyun records his second MILLION sales with new solo album Bambi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has not even been a full month since Baekhyun released his album Bambi and it has already reached an amazing milestone! Baekhyun officially marked his comeback with the release of his 3rd mini-album Bambi, accompanied by a stunning cinematic music video as the eponymous title track. The EP consists of a total of 6 tracks-  Love Scene, Bambi, All I Got, Amusement Park, Privacy and Cry For Love. Bambi released on March 30 and EXO-Ls loved the diverse and mature album a lot and heaped praises on it. 

Now, almost 20 days since the release of Bambi, it is revealed that the solo album sold a total of 1,006,835 copies as of April 18. The album sales total soared past 1 million within 20 days, consolidating Baekhyun as a saleable artist. This is Baekhyun's second solo album to clock a million sales. Previously, he achieved this incredible feat with his second mini-album, Delight. Delight was a tremendous success both domestically and internationally and received an official triple platinum certification. Baekhyun is only the second artist to achieve the title of a 'million seller' as a solo artist and as an EXO member, the first one being the legendary Seo Taiji. 

With the stupendous success of Bambi, Baekhyun has earned the title of 'Double Million Seller'! All this in a span of just 20 days is simply amazing. Meanwhile, Baekhyun has confirmed that he will be enlisting in the military in April. He will be the sixth member after Xiumin, D.O., Chen, Suho and Chanyeol to join the military. We will appease ourselves with a listening party of Bambi. 

ALSO READ: EXO's Baekhyun officially drops his 3rd mini album Bambi and it is a beautifully mature delight for the ears

Did you enjoy streaming Bambi? Which is your favourite track? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

You may like these
Make your perfect sandwich and we will reveal which song you should stream from Bambi
EXO's Baekhyun unveils a unique medley of songs for Bambi; Confirms military enlistment in April
EXO's Baekhyun transports us back to our childhood in the adorable mood sampler for Bambi & teaser images
#HappyBaRonDay: Celebrate VAV BaRon’s birthday with us by taking a trip down the memory lane!
BTS surpass over 2.7 million simultaneous viewers for online concert event, BANG BANG CON 2021
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: TRI.BE on BLACKPINK and EXID as role models: We want to be known for our vocal skills too