EXO's Baekhyun & Seo Moon Tak engage in a fierce vocal duel in the second teaser video for Hurt

EXO’s Baekhyun and Seo Moon Tak rock out in the 2nd MV Teaser For Hurt collab. Check out the video below.

It has been just a day since EXO's Baekhyun left for his mandatory military service and we are already missing him! However, Baekhyun has ensured that we don't miss his powerful and dreamy vocals a lot as he is all set to collaborate with popular rock singer Seo Moon Tak, and if the teasers are anything to go by this one promises to be an exciting collaboration between two powerhouse artists.

In the first teaser, Baekhyun and Seo Moon Tak channel their inner rockstars, as they rock it out on the stage, just the strum of their guitars filling the music video. In this new teaser, you can hear them engage in a fierce vocal duel with each other, their expressions intense and powerful. Just the teaser alone will send a chill down your spine, it is that terrific! The teaser video is purple and blue shaded and Baekhyun belts out those high notes like a piece of cake!

You can check out the teaser video below:

Also, Baekhyun will be lending his stunning vocals to the original soundtrack for the Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer, Doom At Your Service. Baekhyun is no stranger to singing for K-dramas and has previously sung for Dr Romantic 2, Do You Like Brahms and Record Of Youth. He has also acted in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Hurt, sung by Baekhyun and Seomoontak, will be released on May 10 at 6 pm KST.

