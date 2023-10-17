EXO's Baekhyun set to voice Ezreal in new League of Legends virtual band HEARTSTEEL

EXO fans have an exciting development to look forward to as Riot Games introduces a new virtual band called HEARTSTEEL. Baekhyun will be lending his voice to the character Ezreal in the new League of Legends virtual band, HEARTSTEEL. As one of the vocalists, Baekhyun's inclusion adds a significant layer of musical talent to this exciting project. Fans of both EXO and League of Legends anticipate a unique and captivating musical experience with Baekhyun's contribution to the game series.

Baekhyun to join HEARTSTEEL as Ezreal

HEARTSTEEL follows the tradition of previous musical endeavors by Riot Games Music, including K/DA, Pentakill, True Damage, and more. HEARTSTEEL features reimagined versions of six League of Legends champions, namely Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, and Sett.

What adds to the anticipation is the star-studded lineup of vocalists for HEARTSTEEL. EXO's Baekhyun is among the vocalists, alongside ØZI, Tobi Lou, and Cal Scruby. This collaboration promises to bring a unique blend of talent from the world of K-pop and beyond, contributing to the musical richness of the League of Legends universe.

The introduction of HEARTSTEEL is an exciting development for League of Legends and music enthusiasts alike. This new virtual band features reimagined avatars of popular League of Legends champions, each taking on specific roles within the ensemble. The lineup includes Ezreal as the lead vocalist, Kayn as the rapper and instrumentalist, Aphelios as the instrumentalist and songwriter, Yone as the producer, K’Sante as the co-leader and vocalist, and Sett as the co-leader and rapper. The eclectic sound of HEARTSTEEL draws influences from various musical genres and periods, showcasing a commitment to authenticity and creative self-expression. The debut single, PARANOIA, is highly anticipated and will be available for streaming on all major platforms, with its music video premiering on YouTube on Monday, October 23 at 8:00 AM PT.

Baekhyun’s recent activities

Baekhyun from EXO has also recently confirmed the creation of his new company, partnering with director and choreographer Kasper. There were speculations circulating about this venture, prompting Baekhyun to go on Instagram Live on August 8 to directly address and clear up any misunderstandings, particularly among his fans. During the live session, the singer of Candy touched upon essential points related to the new company, reassuring fans about his ongoing role as an EXO member and an artist still under SM Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Baekhyun Day: Looking back at the goofy and gifted vocalist’s extremely successful career