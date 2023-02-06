EXO’s Baekhyun shares excitement with fans on Twitter as he wraps up mandatory military service

On February 5th, Baekhyun was discharged after completing his service as a social worker. Since the first day of the call-up is the weekend, he has already finished working on weekdays, but he was officially released on that day.

Baekhyun was discharged on the same day and became the sixth member of the team to complete military service, following EXO members Xiumin, D.O, Suho , Chen, and Chanyeol. Baekhyun recently shared his feelings about his return to fans through his official YouTube account. He said, "Thank you for not forgetting me. While I was serving in the military, I was watching what EXO-L, (fandom's nickname) was doing."

Previously, Baekhyun entered the training center in May 2021, received basic military training for three weeks, and fulfilled his military service duty as a social worker. Baekhyun has been constantly receiving treatment for hypothyroidism, and as a result, he received a grade 4 in the military service examination and started working as a social worker.

Baekhyun’s video:

In the released video, Baekhyun wrote a handwritten letter to his fans before enlisting. This was filmed in February 2021, and Baekhyun wrote down what he wanted to say to his fans while imagining a month before he was discharged. Then, "What should I do now? I'll be back soon. Are you ready?", "Did you save some strength for 2 years? EXO always said, it's a start. I rested for 2 years and saved my strength, so let's smash it." In the handwritten letter Baekhyun wrote, "Thank you for not forgetting me. While I was serving in the military, I was watching what EXO-Ls were doing. They missed me and reminisced about me when I was active, and they were overcoming it well."

Baekhyun became the sixth member of the team to complete military service. The five members who had been discharged earlier continued their group or individual activities when the time was right after being discharged. In 2019, except for Xiumin and D.O, who were serving in the military, they were active in the regular 6th album 'OBSESSION', and in June 2021, members except for Suho released a special album 'DON'T FIGHT THE FILLING' and filled the void with the complete group.

