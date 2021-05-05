EXO's Baekhyun shares the first glimpse of his shaved head ahead of Military enlistment on May 6

May 6 marks Baekhyun's birthday and enlistment. Read on to find out.

What a bittersweet day for EXO-Ls! May 6 marks the birthday of our favourite vocalist and performer, our 'Bacon' Baekhyun, but today also marks the day when he will be officially enlisting in the military and the D-date has finally arrived! Baekhyun shared the first glimpse of his shaved head on Instagram.

Baekhyun shared the picture via his official Instagram account. He captioned the photo, “D-1 I’ll go (serve) and return safely.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, pants and a cap to cover his shaved head. His labelmates Super Junior's Yesung and fellow EXO member Lay sent him good wishes for his military service and prayed for his safe return too. Baekhyun hosted a special birthday V-live broadcast for EXO-Ls on May 1 to spend some quality time with fans before leaving for the military. He is now the sixth EXO member to enlist in the military. Xiumin and D.O. have completed their enlistment while Chen, Suho, and Chanyeol are currently serving.

You can check out Baekhyun's photo below:

Meanwhile, Baekhyun is leaving a lot of music for us so that we don't miss him as much! Baekhyun will be collaborating with the talented solo artist Seo Moon Tak on their new music video titled, Hurt. The upcoming collaboration single is part of the Votiz project by vocal training academy Voice Tuning. The teaser looks fantastic and we cannot wait to hear the song. Hurt drops on May 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

Also, we wish our beloved Baekhyun, a very Happy Birthday in advance and wish for his safe and healthy return from the military!

