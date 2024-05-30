EXO's Baekhyun teases track Rendezvous from upcoming solo album; says 'the vibe is difficult'

Baekhyun, of EXO fame, recently delighted fans with a sneak peek into his upcoming solo album on his fan community platform, Weverse. Teasing the track Rendezvous, he described it as a challenging yet alluring piece with a hint of sensuality.

With a blend of anticipation and curiosity, fans eagerly await the release of Baekhyun's latest musical offering.

EXO’s Baekhyun teases upcoming solo album

On May 29, Baekhyun connected with fans on his fan community platform, Weverse, marking the initiation of a lively interaction. Expressing his excitement at gathering his first official fan club members, Baekhyun shared his astonishment, stating, "I'm so amazed that I'm finally recruiting the first members! Achieving things I've longed for one by one."

Adding to the thrill, Baekhyun offered a sneak peek into his upcoming album by teasing a track titled Rendezvous. Describing it as a challenging piece, he hinted at its vibe, suggesting, "The vibe of the song is quite difficult, don’t you think it leans towards sexy?"

He further explained his creative process, mentioning his attempt to avoid high notes initially, only to realize the title track felt incomplete without them, thereby heightening fans' expectations. Baekhyun also announced the opening of the official first fan club recruitment through Weverse, running until June 16.

Following the closure of the Dear U bubble service, Baekhyun established the INB100 Bubble channel in March for ongoing fan communication. His Weverse channel officially opened on May 17, coinciding with his Asia tour Lonsdaleite, where he met with fans.

More details about Baekhyun’s solo activities

EXO's Baekhyun, renowned for his captivating vocals and charismatic stage presence, continues to make waves in the music industry with his solo endeavors. Since venturing into a solo career in 2019, Baekhyun has achieved remarkable success, garnering accolades for his chart-topping albums and EPs.

In January 2024, he embarked on a new chapter, officially commencing his solo activities under his own label, INB100, alongside fellow EXO members Xiumin and Chen. Despite this solo venture, Baekhyun remains committed to EXO, with group activities continuing under SM Entertainment. His latest Lonsdaleite concert tour, kicked off in Seoul on May 17, 2024, further solidifying his position as a powerhouse in the South Korean music scene.

ALSO READ: EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin's INB100 acquired by MC Mong'S ONE HUNDRED after initial denial of collusion