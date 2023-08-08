EXO's Baekhyun to start new company? Candy singer addresses loan related rumors in emotional late night live

EXO's Baekhyun confirmed the establishment of his new company alongside director and choreographer Kasper. Rumors about the EXO member's new company were swirling around and to address it directly he took to Instagram Live on August 8 and cleared up all the misunderstandings everyone had, especially fans. The Candy singer discussed many crucial points related to his new company, assuring fans about his position as an EXO member and an artist under SM Entertainment. Here's a closer look.

Baekhyun's new company One Signature

The Monster singer confirmed establishing a new company with his friend and choreographer Kasper with the purpose of growing new dancers. The establishment is currently in the planning stage, as he is still researching different things to get good results. Although, He called the agency to be One Signature it will not be launched with the same name.

Baekhyun's resolved conflict with SM Entertainment

The Cream Soda singer opened up about the dispute he, Xiumin, and Chen had against their agency SM Entertainment. He revealed that due to his curiosity towards contract and settlement, given the absence of former SM Entertainment CEO Lee Soo Man. It was something that he wanted to learn and research about. He had been working on his vocals during his time in the military and even discussed closely with the A&R team about EXO's comeback. The dispute was something the singer did not expect, however, due to the modifications and understanding between the agency and the artist it was resolved.

Relationship with Chairman Cha and the loan of 13 billion KRW

The speculation regarding Baekhyun moving into a villa owned by Chairman Cha after taking out a loan of 13 billion KRW (approximately 9.9 million USD) was addressed. According to the Love Shot singer, Chairman Cha is a longtime family friend who has been advising him besides MC Mong for his new company. The loan was taken out so that the singer could hold a sense of responsibility towards the company by working harder. Even if received satisfactory results he should keep working with a sense of burden in order to keep growing. Before concluding the Instagram live he apologized to fans for causing them trouble and expressed his gratitude for the love he has been receiving. He shared that he considered his new company to be the one he made with his fans. The singer warned people who spread misinformation about EXO and informed fans about continuing to be with the group under SM Entertainment whilst setting up his new venture.