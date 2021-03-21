EXO's Baekhyun transports us back to our childhood in the adorable mood sampler for Bambi & teaser images

Bambi is Baekhyun's third mini-album. Watch the video below.

Brace yourselves fans, because, Baekhyun is coming! The month of March promises to end on a perfect note, courtesy, Baekhyun's third mini-album, titled Bambi! On March 20, KST, Baekhyun shared a brand new mood sampler for Bambi's music video. This upcoming release will be Baekhyun’s first solo album in Korea since Delight, which was released in May 2020. On March 11, he shared the first teaser image for Bambi, in the teaser image he looks pensive as he stares into the camera, fully soaked in a leather outfit.

In the video shared via EXO's official YouTube, Baekhyun looks ruminant as he steadies his gaze on something particular. A soft tune plays in the background. In a flashback scene, we see Baekhyun sitting in a room full of stuffed animals. We shift back to the present, where we see Baekhyun getting soaked to the bones, sitting pensively in the middle of a torrential downpour. The music remains low-key with a rhythmic, melodious feel to it. We greet the early morning city, the foggy road, the street-lights and the sliver of filtering light.

Next, we see Baekhyun in an aquarium, wearing the same introspective look he wore throughout the video. The video ends with the clock ticking backwards as we see Baekhyun's different looks! SM Entertainment also released adorable teaser images of Baekhyun posing with the stuffed animals. The visuals took us back to our childhood days and Bambi seems like an ode to the era, integral to our lives, but long gone. Bambi is all set to release on March 30 at 6 PM KST.



