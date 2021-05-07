EXO's Baekhyun, TXT and leading man Seo In Guk to sing for fantasy romance drama Doom At Your Service

Gummy, Davichi and Ailee to lend their beautiful vocals to the OST of Doom At Your Service! Read on to find out.

We are 3 days away from the grand premiere of Doom At Your Service and the new star-studded lineup of artists who will be singing for the show's original soundtrack is increasing our excitement, tenfold! Music&New announced on Twitter that EXO's golden-voiced vocalist Baekhyun, Gen 4 leaders Tomorrow X Together, Gummy, Ailee, OST queens Davichi and the leading man himself, Seo In Guk will be singing for the show's OST!

It is indeed exciting to watch a mix of veteran and new artists who possess such a unique vocal colour and are such talented performers come together to create a magical soundtrack for the highly anticipated drama. It will be the first time Tomorrow X Together will be singing for a drama's OST and also, this marks Seo In Guk's return to singing after three years! The Doom at Your Service OST is produced by Music&New, the same company that created soundtracks for the hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Beauty Inside, Chief of Staff, and more.

You can check out Music&New's ethereal announcement below:

대작 느낌 물씬#멸망OST 한국 대표 명품 보컬리스트 ⚔#거미

선물 놓고 간 더블 밀리언셀러#백현

자타공인 한국 최고 여성 듀오#다비치

믿고 듣는 음원 퀸#에일리

곡 제목 벌써 궁금한#투모로우바이투게더

멸망 역을 맡은#서인국 까지 드라마 #멸망 첫방 D-3! 많관부pic.twitter.com/W2cqycbVQX — MUSIC&NEW 뮤직앤뉴 (@music_n_NEW) May 6, 2021

Doom At Your Service is a fantasy-romance drama headlined by the talented Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk. Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung who leads a hard life and is unfortunately diagnosed with brain cancer and starts to develop the feeling that she is unlucky and wishes that everything in her life disappears. This call for doom awakens Myeol Mang, a messenger between humans and gods to appear before her. He promises to grant her a last wish before her impending death. She decides to risk everything to lead the kind of life she wants to. Doom at Your Service premieres on May 10 at 9 pm KST.

Are you excited to listen to Doom At Your Service's OST? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Doom At Your Service airing? The Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young fantasy romance drama will air on May 10 at 9 pm KST on tvN.

