  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXO's Baekhyun, TXT and leading man Seo In Guk to sing for fantasy romance drama Doom At Your Service

Gummy, Davichi and Ailee to lend their beautiful vocals to the OST of Doom At Your Service! Read on to find out.
2462 reads Mumbai
Doom At Your Service airs on May 10 at 9 pm KST on tvN. Doom At Your Service airs on May 10 at 9 pm KST on tvN (Pic Credit - Studio Dragon)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We are 3 days away from the grand premiere of Doom At Your Service and the new star-studded lineup of artists who will be singing for the show's original soundtrack is increasing our excitement, tenfold! Music&New announced on Twitter that EXO's golden-voiced vocalist Baekhyun, Gen 4 leaders Tomorrow X Together, Gummy, Ailee, OST queens Davichi and the leading man himself, Seo In Guk will be singing for the show's OST!

It is indeed exciting to watch a mix of veteran and new artists who possess such a unique vocal colour and are such talented performers come together to create a magical soundtrack for the highly anticipated drama. It will be the first time Tomorrow X Together will be singing for a drama's OST and also, this marks Seo In Guk's return to singing after three years! The Doom at Your Service OST is produced by Music&New, the same company that created soundtracks for the hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Beauty Inside, Chief of Staff, and more.

You can check out Music&New's ethereal announcement below:

Doom At Your Service is a fantasy-romance drama headlined by the talented Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk. Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung who leads a hard life and is unfortunately diagnosed with brain cancer and starts to develop the feeling that she is unlucky and wishes that everything in her life disappears. This call for doom awakens Myeol Mang, a messenger between humans and gods to appear before her. He promises to grant her a last wish before her impending death. She decides to risk everything to lead the kind of life she wants to. Doom at Your Service premieres on May 10 at 9 pm KST.

ALSO READ: PREVIEW: Park Bo Young leads a heartbreakingly difficult life in Doom At Your Service

Are you excited to listen to Doom At Your Service's OST? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Doom At Your Service airing?
The Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young fantasy romance drama will air on May 10 at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Credits :Studio Dragon,tvN Drama

You may like these
EXO's Baekhyun shares the first glimpse of his shaved head ahead of Military enlistment on May 6
On Korean Children's Day, take a look at your favourite Korean celebrities when they were little kids!
EXO's Baekhyun and Seo Moon Tak channel their inner rockstars in the teaser for new music video of Hurt
THROWBACK: When TXT’s Soobin was a total fan boy over Bebe Rexha; Said he was her ‘biggest fan’
TXT comeback, THE8 solo teaser, Day6 & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS you might have missed out on
THROWBACK: TXT’s Hueningkai said Bruno Mars was his idol; Soobin expressed his wish to eat chicken with BTS