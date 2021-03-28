EXO's Baekhyun unveils a unique medley of songs for Bambi; Confirms military enlistment in April

Baekhyun dropped a charming medley of songs for the third mini-album Bambi, and also announced his military enlistment via an official Instagram live broadcast.

EXO members are certainly giving us bitter-sweet feels! EXO's Chanyeol is starring in his first Korean musical film, The Box, where he will be performing his own songs too. But Chanyeol is confirmed to enlist in the military in March, breaking EXO-Ls hearts'. Now, another EXO member is all set to do the same, Baekhyun! Baekhyun is all set to release his third mini-album titled Bambi and on March 27, KST Baekhyun unveiled a unique and sensual highlight medley of songs from Bambi.

The film opens with a song titled Privacy, Baekhyun looks ethereal in white, with sunlight filtering in the room. His baby-visuals shining through the charming video. The next song is Cry For Love. The music video takes a slight turn, with raindrops dotting the window-pane and a sombre mood. In a room set against the perfect mood-lightning and romantic aura, Love Scene is the perfect fit for this. We are introduced to a slightly peppier tune in Amusement Park and a nostalgic fit with All I Got. Finally, the title track of the eponymous album with the sensual sounding Bambi, set against a sepia-toned video it looks stunning!

You can watch Bambi's sound room below :

Meanwhile, EXO member Baekhyun will be the next group member to enlist in the military. He revealed this news via an official Instagram live broadcast and confirmed that he will be enlisting in the military in April. Baekhyun will be the sixth EXO member to serve in the military. D.O. and Xiumin have both already completed their service, while members Chen and Suho are still in the middle of their service. Baekhyun will be joining member Chanyeol, as he previously announced that he would be enlisting at the end of March. Baekhyun’s new solo album Bambi is set to be released on March 30 at 6 pm KST.

