EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chanyeol relax in dazzling concept teaser images for Hear Me Out

Through EXO's official social media handles, teaser images of members Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol were made public on June 27. The images of Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol in a friendly expression were included in the teaser image alongside a background of a languid atmosphere. After pre-releasing the music video for the new song Hear Me Out on June 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), EXO will release their seventh regular album, EXIST on July 10.

Hear Me Out concept teasers and Let Me In:

After changing into casual styling, members Suho, D.O, and Sehun can be seen enjoying themselves in a cozy setting in the teaser that was previously released. Everyone was seen unwinding in their rooms and looking as good as ever. They had also released an MV for Let Me In previously. Before releasing their seventh regular album, EXO released the dreamy ballad Let Me In. In addition to the music video and sound source, each member's image can be seen expressing their affection for fans through moving words. In the music video, each member was shown to be stuck in their own version of hell and how their fans brought them to the light so that they could live happily. The lyrics show how much they care about the fans who supported them through the good times and the bad and spent time protecting them. They stated that they want to shield EXO-Ls from suffering and protect them instead.

Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin:

EXO's CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin) had previously announced on June 1 that the exclusive contract would be terminated, citing SM's settlement without objective evidence and unfair long-term contracts. They even asserted that a foreign power intervened in this regard. However, CBX and SM came to a significant agreement prior to EXO's return, resolving the conflict dramatically. Accordingly, on June 19th, SM and CBX made a joint announcement saying that they had the option to determine the distinctions brought about by misconceptions and arrive at a commonly friendly understanding. They decided to continue carrying out EXO activities more actively and continuously while acknowledging it and maintaining it through some discussions and revisions.

