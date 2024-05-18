EXO’s Baekhyun’s Candy becomes his first song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify

Baekhyun is not only recognized as a member of EXO, but also as an incredibly accomplished solo artist. Recently, he achieved another impressive feat as his song Candy from his solo album Delight surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. This achievement holds special significance as it marks his first song to reach such a milestone.

On May 18, 2024, it has been recorded that EXO’s Baekhyun’s song Candy has reached 100 million plays on the music streaming platform Spotify. The song is from the singer’s second solo album Delight and it serves as the title track. It is the artist’s first song to reach 100 million streams on the platform. At the time of the album’s release, it received a lot of attention and grabbed the top spots on Spotify. Moreover, the album sold over a million copies and gave him the title of million-seller.

The EXO member debuted as a solo artist back in 2019 with the album City Lights along with the title track UN Village. Subsequently, he went on to release Delight in 2020 and Bambi in 2021 with the title track of the same name. The artist plans to release new music this year as the fans await his much-anticipated return.

More about EXO's Baekhyun's activities

The artist started his career as a K-pop idol back in 2012 through EXO alongside Chanyeol, Suho, Kai, D.O., Chen, Sehun, Xiumin and Lay. As the main vocalist of the group, he received immense attention from the fans for his astounding singing skills. However, at the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities.

However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Additionally, Baekhyun held his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024 which kicked off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Previously, he also held a fan meet event titled Snack Party. The event took place in South Korea, across 3 destinations, namely Seoul, Gwangju, and Busan.

