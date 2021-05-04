EXO's Baekhyun and Seo Moon Tak channel their inner rockstars in the teaser for new music video of Hurt

EXO’s Baekhyun And Seo Moon Tak rock out in MV teaser for Hurt collab. Read on to find out.

EXO's Baekhyun is riding high on the success of his third mini-album Bambi and the stupendous success of the album. Bambi sold a total of 1,006,835 copies as of April 18, making it Baekhyun's second solo album to clock a million sales. Previously, he achieved this incredible feat with his second mini-album, Delight. Now, Baekhyun is also set to collaborate with the talented solo artist Seo Moon Tak on their new music video titled, Hurt.

The upcoming collaboration single is part of the Votiz project by vocal training academy Voice Tuning. Baekhyun and Seo Moon Tak have reportedly both trained under the academy’s vocal trainer Seo Joon Shik and both volunteered to participate in the project instantly. Both the artists channel their inner rockstars n the new teaser video for the song, as they rock it out on stage, just the strum of their guitars filling the music video.

You can check out the music video teaser below:

Hurt, sung by Baekhyun and Seo Moon Tak, will be released on May 10 at 6 p.m. KST. The track will release after Baekhyun enlists in the military on May 6, which also happens to be the talented soloist's birthday! Meanwhile, Baekhyun has also collaborated with his labelmates, NCT's Taeyong to release a new jazz-inspired song called Monroe. The beautiful song pays homage to pop culture icon and Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroe. Taeyong has released the track on his official SoundCloud account. Taeyong has penned Monroe himself and composed the track in collaboration with producer SQUAR.

