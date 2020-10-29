EXO's Chanyeol is accused of cheating on his ex girlfriend with over 10 girls; SM Entertainment RESPONDS

An OP claiming to be Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend has accused the EXO member of cheating on her with over 10 girls including girl group members, Youtubers, broadcast DJs, dancers, stewardesses and more.

In some shocking news, an OP who is claiming to be EXO member Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend for three years has accused him of cheating on her with over 10 girls throughout their relationship. As per Koreaboo, the OP wrote an extremely detailed post on an online community and shared it along with alleged photos of the two during their relationship.

The pictures reportedly match Chanyeol's home when some compared the photos to a snap shared by the singer's sister Park Yoo-ra on Instagram where she is seen at her brother's abode, back in April. Moreover, the beanie in the snap is apparently the same as Chanyeol's favourite beanie. In her post addressed to Chanyeol, the OP stated that she's become "dirtied and ugly" after being fooled by the 27-year-old singer. About their relationship, the OP claimed that the two met around October 2017 and after flirting like regular couples, Chanyeol asked her out. "Recently, while approaching our third anniversary, I found out a shocking truth. I tried to not believe it until I personally saw and heard it for myself, and I believed you when you said it wasn’t true," the OP wrote.

"But, during the three years that we were dating, you became someone’s first and someone’s one-night stand. While I was sleeping peacefully, you were always busy playing around dirtily with a new woman. That included a variety of girl group members, Youtubers, broadcast DJs, dancers, stewardesses, and more. Do you like it? You were pretty famous. Everyone around you, except for me, knew how dirty you are. Really, only your fans and I didn’t know." the OP added. The OP also claimed that when another member showed interest in her, she was surprised with how he didn't say a word or showed that he was in a bad mood in front of the member. Instead, Chanyeol would curse out the member behind his back. According to the OP, the reason for this was because he was allegedly not proud of their relationship. The OP also claimed that she jokingly told Chanyeol that if he was going to cheat on her, do it secretly, which he allegedly followed.

"Two days after we broke up, you called me to get back together. I told you the stories I heard, and you couldn’t say a word and pretended you didn’t know. So I named one of the girls you slept with, and after being silent for 3 seconds, you said, 'What about her?' Do you know how ridiculous that one phrase made me feel? I recorded [our conversation] because there were victims who wanted to know what excuses you’d say to me," the OP recalled.

The OP went to blame herself for believing and protecting Chanyeol without knowing what kind of piece of s**t he apparently is. The OP shared that she hid the photos from her closest friends and claimed to not have a boyfriend because she wanted to protect Chanyeol's career. "My heart drops every time I even hear your name. I hope the world finds out what kind of b*****d you really are. Don't contact me," the OP concluded.

According to Sports Chosun, SM Entertainment has responded to the cheating allegations put forward on Chanyeol. "We do not have any official stance towards the post in question," they simply stated.

ALSO READ: EXO's Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Suho, Sehun and Lay shower EXOLs with love as fandom celebrates its 6th birthday

What do you have to say about the cheating allegations put forward on Chanyeol? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×