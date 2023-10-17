EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun to sign with new agency for solo work and do team activities with SM Ent: Report

EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun are reportedly on the brink of signing with a new agency to kickstart their solo careers. It comes as an update to rumors of the group’s members looking to find a home for their individual activities while continuing to stay as a team under SM Entertainment.

Sehun and Chanyeol possibly singing with new agency for solo activities

In a report from SBS News, it has been revealed that Chanyeol and Sehun are on the verge of signing exclusive contracts with a newly established agency for their solo careers. Recently, both engaged in extensive discussions with SM Entertainment regarding the path of their individual journeys as per the reports. After thorough negotiations, a consensus was reached, opening the door for the two artists to make a transition to a different agency. As part of this arrangement, Chanyeol and Sehun are said to be presented with the opportunity to partake in group activities with EXO under SM Entertainment.

It was further reported that the agency Chanyeol and Sehun are in talks with for their solo pursuits is a fresh endeavor launched by the former CEO of iHQ, Jeong Hoon Tak. Remarkably, this agency currently operates without an official name. SM Entertainment has not issued any statements in response to the report so far.

Chanyeol and Sehun’s remarkable career

After earning worldwide acclaim as part of the iconic group EXO, both Chanyeol and Sehun have had their share of fame as sub-units as well. Now it is time for them to explore their potential as solo artists and decide to take a bold step forward in their careers. The new agency deal signals the beginning of their solo ventures, and fans can't wait to see what these superstars have in store.

EXO's Legacy

EXO, one of South Korea's most celebrated boy bands, has left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry. Chanyeol and Sehun's solo projects will carry forward the legacy of the group and showcase their unique talents and musical styles. Social media is abuzz with speculations about the style of music and the creative direction they will take in their new agency.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Goblin’s OST Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch reigns as the most-viewed K-drama track with 450 million views