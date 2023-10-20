EXO's Chanyeol comforts people chasing dreams in new MV with Chen, D.O., Baekhyun; Watch

EXO's Chanyeol dropped the highly-anticipated music video for his new single called Good Enough. A song he wrote the lyrics for himself, Chanyeol wants to convey the message of comfort and rest through music. He made his comeback two years and six months after his last release in April 2021 which was a track called TOMORROW via SM Station. EXO members Chen, D.O., and Baekhyun make surprise cameos.

Good Enough MV by Chanyeol was released today

On October 20 at 6 PM KST, the music video for Good Enough by EXO member Chanyeol was dropped on YouTube. The music video conveys serene vibes with fellow EXO members Chen, D.O., and Baekhyun making cameo appearances in the song. This is a solo song released for the first time in months, and Chanyeol wrote the lyrics himself, expressing his own emotions.

Good Enough is a synth-pop song with a rhythmic synthesizer line, and through the lyrics, everyone can face the challenges of living with a dream. It delivers a warm message of comfort about possible anxiety. The music video conveys the emotional mood of the song with Chanyeol having a leisurely time.

It imparts a certain hope and solace to listeners who are chasing dreams and amidst the process experience moments of uncertainty. EXO's Chanyeol previously shared that he wrote this song when he was in a similar situation and faced such emotions. Through his song, he aims to provide a safe haven to someone going through similar times. Watch the music video for Good Enough below:

About EXO Chanyeol

EXO's Chanyeol, whose full name is Park Chanyeol, debuted in the K-pop group in 2012. Chanyeol is also a part of EXO's sub-unit called EXO-SC with fellow member Sehun. As a soloist, he is known to release songs like Delight, Youngstreet, SSFW, and Tomorrow.

Chanyeol has collaborated with Chen and Sehun on tracks like If We Love Again and We Young respectively. One of the soundtracks called Stay With Me in collaboration with Punch has gained wide popularity among the fans. It was an OST for the drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Prior to Good Enough's release, EXO's Chanyeol shared teaser images and clips to convey the exact tone and mood of his new single.

