EXO's Chanyeol releases melodious vocal heavy track Tomorrow for SM Station
SM STATION's latest feature is SM Entertainment's very own, Park Chanyeol. Right before enlisting in the military, Chanyeol had made sure to greet his fans by putting his love and affection for them on full display. Following Baekhyun's release of Bambi, after which he announced that he would be enlisting as a public service worker on his birthday, fans hardly had to time to sulk before Chanyeol swooped in to their rescue.
Chanyeol's Tomorrow is accompanied by a beautiful yet simplistic music video as he walks down a lonely path deep in the night. The song puts the spotlight on Chanyeol's honey-laced vocals which he has been focusing on for quite a while now. From 'Yours' to 'The Box' and now 'Tomorrow', Chanyeol has effectively established himself as one of the finest vocalists in the industry. The only instrumental backing him is a gentle guitar melody, which adds to the immersion of the music. The song also feels like a shout out to EXO-Ls worldwide who have stuck by him through some dark times.
You can watch the music video here:
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Many people follow him or admire him only for his Visual & they say they r EXOL's ... but anyone can't see his hard work, talent and his passion towards music it really hurts he need us right now more than anyone but what r u doing so called EXOL'S many EXOL's may support other EXO members but they never supported Chanyeol in any of his achievement ...... he did a lot of things to make us happy even though he's sad once u read eng lyrics of Tomorrow u can understand his pain .... Chanyeol u deserve everything in this world but we don't deserve such a great and kind person SORRY