EXO’s Chanyeol takes to Instagram to celebrate 2 years of SM STATION single Tomorrow

On April 6, EXO’s Chanyeol took to Instagram to celebrate 2 years of Tomorrow by sharing some pictures from behind-the-scenes of the MV. He looked cute in the light outfit and dark silver hair! The song 'Tomorrow' was a music gift prepared by Chanyeol for his fans before enlisting. It is a minimal acoustic pop genre song with calm and appealing vocals. quietly released.

Tomorrow:

Chanyeol's solo song 'Tomorrow', which was released through SM 'STATION' previously, topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in Greece, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Poland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. , Indonesia, Latvia, India, Cambodia, Bulgaria, Laos, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Peru, Oman, Mauritius, Colombia, Chile, etc. The new song 'Tomorrow' is an acoustic pop song that Chanyeol participated in writing the lyrics for. The lyrics contain honest thoughts about the future and calm vocals harmonise. Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' co-composer Amy Wedge participated in the composition and improved the completeness. In addition, the music video released along with the sound source was filmed in a one-take format, adding to the immersion of the song, and you can see Chanyeol's emotional reflection while walking on the city street at night.

EXO:

In 2012, SM divided EXO into two teams, EXO-K (KOREA) and EXO-M (MANDARIN), to advance to the Korean and Chinese-speaking countries and advance to the global stage. The team name EXO was created with the motif of EXOPLANET, which means a planet outside the solar system, and was created with the meaning of a new star from an unknown world. D.O, Kai, Suho, Chanyeol, Sehun, and Baekhyun joined EXO-K, and Xiumin, Chen, Lay, Tao, Luhan, and Kris joined EXO-M. EXO released ‘Growl’ in 2013, one year after their debut, and rose to the top of the music industry by winning first place on Mnet's M Countdown in August of that year. Now, 11 years later, EXO is active as an 8-member group including Suho, Chanyeol, Kai, D.O, Baekhyun, Sehun, Xiumin, and Chen. '2023 EXO FANMEETING 'EXO' CLOCK'' will be held.

