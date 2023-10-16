EXO's Chanyeol teases NEW solo single Good Enough release date revealed

EXO’s Chanyeol is all set to roll out his first solo single in nearly two years after 2021 released track Tomorrow. The K-pop idol recently surprised the fandom by dropping the initial glimpse of the upcoming digital single titled Good Enough. Chanyeol’s project first came to light when an EXO-L approached him about his plans for a solo debut at a fan sign event in August. Check out the details.

EXO's Chanyeol’s solo debut date announced

During one of the EXO’s fan sign events held in August for the fans in China, Chanyeol stated that he was working on a project. The event was held in Qingdao and was attended by Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, D.O, Xiumin, Sehun, and Chanyeol in person. On October 16, the K-pop idol officially announced the news. Good Enough will roll out on October 20 at 6 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

Chanyeol’s Good Enough teaser poster out

The Cream Soda singer treated the fans with the teaser poster of his upcoming single Good Enough. The song illustrates the synth-pop genre and has a beautifully synthesized tune with thought-provoking lyrics. Owing to the chart-topping songs the EXO's member has previously recorded, fan excitement has risen to levels never seen before.

Check out the poster here

More about EXO’s Chaneyol

Chaneyol is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and a member of the K-pop boy band EXO. The K-pop idol is also famous among the fans of K-dramas for giving some of the evergreen original soundtracks in the industry. From Stay With Me in Goblin to Break Your Box, Without You, and many more, fans are aware of the artist's vocal abilities and commitment to music and thus the excitement. He has worked with a number of prominent Korean musicians, including CHANGMO, LeeHi, and Punch. Among all, his collaborations with Punch for multiple OSTs have remained the popular choice on Spotify for fans. Meanwhile, the group's song Growl hit 300 million views on YouTube on October 8. Released on August 5, 2013, in both the Korean and Chinese versions, the track still continues to dominate the music scene.EXO has remained one of the most popular third-generation K-pop groups with a worldwide appeal which makes even their older songs ageless.

