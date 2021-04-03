EXO's Chanyeol teases upcoming SM Station release with teaser images for Tomorrow

Are you ready for Chanyeol's upcoming release?

If you're an EXO-L, you must have spent the last couple of days replaying Baekhyun's mini-album Bambi on repeat and the rest of the time, crying about his military enlistment. With another member in the military, the chances of a group comeback get even slimmer, especially when Chanyeol too, will be enlisting soon as well. However, fret not because not only has Chanyeol made complete arrangements to bring EXO-Ls happiness and joy before his military service, he's evidently the gift that keeps on giving.

Besides his first-ever movie debut with The Box, Chanyeol is gearing up for an upcoming release for the SM Station project series titled, "Tomorrow". Accompanied by two teaser images of Chanyeol standing tall in the middle of a quiet city street at night, it is possible that the genre Chanyeol might be working with would have an R&B feel to it, perfectly suited to a late-night long drive. Fans could not be any more excited about this surprise announcement as Tomorrow drops on April 6.

You can see the teasers below:

Are you excited for Tomorrow? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×