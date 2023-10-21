EXO’s Chanyeol’s Good Enough dominates global iTunes, conquers China's album top spot

EXO’s Chaneyeol’s newly released single Good Enough has started wreaking havoc on the international music charts, starting with global iTunes. On October 19, the multi-skilled K-pop idol released his much-awaited comeback single Good Enough. This marks his return to the solo music scene after nearly two and a half years following the release of Tomorrow in 2021 via SM Entertainment. Read on to learn more about his recent achievements.

EXO’s Chanyeol’s Good Enough tops the global iTunes

Within 24 hours of its release, Chanyeol’s Good Enough, featuring special cameos by EXO members Chen, D.O., and Baekhyun soared on the global iTunes chart. On October 21, around 10 AM Korean Standard Time (6:30 AM Indian Standard Time), the newly released track had already clinched the number-one position in approximately 30 different regions. This includes Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, Vietnam, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Hong Kong and so on.

Good Enough reigns supreme in China’s digital album sale

Chaneyol’s 2023 synth-pop song is doing Good Enough in China’s digital album sales ranking. The K-pop idol, known for giving some of the all-time hit original soundtracks for multiple K-dramas, enjoys massive popularity in China as well. This song has further given a boost to Chanyeol's popularity by peaking at the top of QQ Music's digital album sales chart. For those unaware, QQ Music is China’s biggest music platform. Having a sizable fan base, in the region where K-pop acts find it hard to survive is a testament to his global popularity.

More about Good Enough

The EXO member had revealed that he personally penned down the song's lyrics. The comeback was announced on October 16. The pulsating synthesizer tune of Good Enough reflects the spirit of synth-pop. The aim of the song’s lyrics is to deliver warmth and comfort to those who are facing hurdles while chasing their dreams. Additionally, the serene backdrop, with cozy visuals, adds depth to the heartfelt message, that the artist is trying to convey.

Chanyeol recent activities

The EXO member, who debuted in K-pop in 2012, is well known for his magical OSTs in popular K-dramas such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Descendants of the Sun, and so on. Apart from his group activities, his collaborations with soloist Punch are hailed as one of the most iconic in the Korean music industry. Recently, there were rumors about EXO members Chaneyol and Sehun, leaving SM Entertainment to embark on their solo endeavors. The agency, however, dismissed the report and said that their relationship with the stars will continue.

