EXO’s Chen and Chanyeol receive threats from EXO-Ls who sent protest trucks to SM Ent.’s company building

Recently, EXO-Ls sent protest trucks to SM Entertainment’s building and demanded the company to immediately remove Chen and Chanyeol from EXO due to the ‘scandals’ in their personal lives that came out in the last few years. The fandom also released an official letter talking about their reason behind removing them from the group.

The full letter:

Chen (Kim Jong Dae) and Chanyeol (Park Chan Yeol) must leave the EXO group, as demanded by the EXO-L fan community. This emerges from a progression of debates connected to their own lives, which EXO-L accepts are adversely influencing the gathering's proficient picture. Since January 2020, their fans have been determinedly lobbying for Kim Jong Dae and Park Chan Yeol's exit from EXO. However, both artists have continued to perform under the EXO banner since their return from military service, and SM Entertainment has maintained a deafening silence regarding the matter. There is no question that there is a negative general assessment toward Kim Jong Dae and Park Chan Yeol, who kept up with their activities subsequent to causing contention over their confidential lives. The fans demand that the group remain with 6 members- Xiumin, Baekhyun, D.O, Kai and Sehun.

The netizens react:

Seeing this statement and the fans' work, the netizens remain divided on the approach. Some say that they understand how the EXO-Ls feel and SM Entertainment should listen to them. They also said that since the fans want it, the members should voluntarily leave the group. Some even said that since they do not care for their fans, with the way they went around the incidents that happened, they shouldn’t be a part of the group. The other side of the fans were disappointed in the fans for their overreaction. One said that the fans are overreacting over the idols’ personal lives while another said that if they have a problem with their idols, they should consider leaving the fandom instead of trying to ruin their lives.

