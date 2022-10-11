EXO’s Chen announces solo comeback with ‘Last Scene’ following Xiumin

Teaser photo: Along with the announcement, a teaser photo for the album was shared where the picture of a field could be seen. The caricature style seems to be in theme with the usual calm and comforting style of music, associated with Chen. Furthermore, it depicted a fresh perspective, with a horizon in the background.

Chen is making a comeback! Honey-voiced main vocalist from boy group EXO , member Chen will be making his return to the land of music with a new album. As announced on October 11, the soloist’s third mini album titled ‘Last Scene’ will be released on October 31 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Earlier, member Xiumin made his solo debut with album ' Brand New ' on September 26.

Discography:

Chen made his solo debut with ‘April, and a Flower’ on April 1 with six songs including the title track ‘Beautiful Goodbye’. Chen released his second mini-album, ‘Dear My Dear’, also with six songs and the title track ‘Shall We?’ The EXO member has previously contributed immensely for the vocals of the group, along with their first sub-unit EXO-CBX. He has become a sought after OST singer for K-dramas having sung for many popular shows including ‘Everytime’ for ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘For You’ for ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ and ‘Make It Count’ for ‘Touch Your Heart’, among others.

This makes it Chen’s return with an album after 3 years since ‘April, and a Flower’ in April 2019. It is also his first musical release in almost 2 years following ‘Hello’ in October, 2020. He has also lent his voice for another OST since, ‘An Unfamiliar Day’ for ‘Doctor Lawyer’. It will be his comeback after being discharged from his mandatory military service earlier this year.

Are you looking forward to Chen’s comeback?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Chen Day: Top 4 songs sung by the angelic vocalist feat. ‘Beautiful Goodbye’, ‘Hello’ and more