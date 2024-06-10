EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin accuse SM Ent of unfair trade practices; reveal why members resigned from agency

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin's representatives held a press conference to address their dispute with SM Entertainment, alleging unfair trade practices and breaches of settlement agreements. They revealed intentions to cancel the existing agreement and possibly pursue legal action.

EXO’s CBX representatives elucidate Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin's grievances against SM Ent

On June 10, representatives of EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin (EXO-CBX) held a press conference to address their ongoing dispute with SM Entertainment. The conference featured p_Arc Group chairwoman Cha Ga Won, INB100 CEO Kim Dong Joon, and attorney Lee Jae Hak.

INB100 currently manages the individual activities of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

During the press conference, attorney Lee Jae Hak accused SM Entertainment of not honoring the agreed 5.5 percent commission rate for albums and music guaranteed to INB100 as part of the settlement conditions.

Instead, he claimed, SM Entertainment is demanding 10 percent of the artists’ revenue from individual activities, including album releases, concerts, and advertisements.

Despite sending a certification of contents to SM Entertainment in April regarding the breach of settlement, the attorney revealed they have yet to receive a response.

Lee Jae Hak stated, “The agreement no longer has any meaning, so we will cancel the agreement made on June 18 [on the causes of] fraud or terminate it on the grounds of non-fulfillment of obligations. We will also consider filing a criminal complaint and a complaint with the Korea Fair Trade Commission regarding the process of signing the agreement.”

The representatives emphasized their commitment to seeking fair treatment and protecting the rights of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin as they navigate this challenging situation with SM Entertainment.

More details about Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin’s latest activities

On January 8, 2024, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin joined INB100 to manage their solo activities, while their EXO group activities remain under SM Entertainment. Chen released his fourth Korean-language EP, Door, on May 28, 2024, featuring the lead single Empty.

Baekhyun also launched his solo career under INB100 and announced his Lonsdaleite concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul on March 16, 2024. Meanwhile, Xiumin, alongside his fellow members, is also now under INB100 for his solo pursuits.