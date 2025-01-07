EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin announce 2025 CBX Japan fan meeting GET, SET, GO on February 8 and 9; DEETS

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin are all set to have their first Japan fan meeting in six years as CBX. The trio is a popular sub-unit of the boy band and has been dominating music charts even since their debut in 2016.

On January 7, they announced their 2025 Japan fan meeting GET, SET, GO!. The event will be held on February 8 and 9 at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama. Excitement runs high as this is the EXO-CBX will be meeting their Japanese fans after 6 years. They plan on creating special memories with their admirers through many fan interaction events, photocalls, games, and more. The advance ticket reservations will begin through the artists' fan club at 6:00 PM JST on January 7.

EXO-CBX is the first sub-unit of the boy band EXO. Back in August 2016, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin came together to release For You, an original soundtrack for the hit SBS drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Following that, speculations arose that the three would form a new sub-unit. Two months later, SM Entertainment confirmed the same.

On October 31, 2016, the trio debuted as EXO-CBX with their first EP, Hey Mama! It featured a total of five tracks of diverse genres, including retro pop, dance, and R&B ballads. The mini-album reached the top spot on Billboard's World Albums chart, marking a strong start for the sub-unit.

In the following years, they continued to earn global recognition with their many hits. In 2023, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin got embroiled in a contract dispute with SM Entertainment. In June of the same year, the agency announced that the issue had been resolved and the trio would continue their journey with them.

However, in January 2024, EXO-CBX parted ways with SM Entertainment. The sub-unit and the members' solo activities are now managed by INB100.

