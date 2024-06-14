EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin announce legal action against SM Entertainment and apologize to fans for ongoing feud

EXO-CBX's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin held a press conference earlier this week in which they criticized SM Entertainment over the music fee distribution which was agreed upon. Later on June 12, SM Entertainment confirmed that they filed a lawsuit against the EXO members.

EXO-CBX responded to the situation and announced that they would be taking legal action. They apologized to fans for making them worried over the same matter as last year.

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin to file lawsuit against SM Entertainment

On June 14, EXO-CBX released a statement addressing the ongoing feud with SM Entertainment. The members mentioned that they proposed an agreement of paying a fee for SM Entertainment's music, assets, and name instead of 10 percent of their revenue but the agency ignored their proposal and went ahead with the lawsuit.

They continued and added that SM Entertainment filed a lawsuit first and they will cooperate by revealing everything including their negotiations from last year. They added that the distribution of profits has always been doubted and hence they will file a lawsuit against SM Entertainment over the distribution of profit and reveal to the court that the agency's system is wrong.

They stated that through the complaint filed to the Fair Trade Commission regarding the unfairness of Chen, BAekhyun and Xiumin's exclusive contracts, they intend to receive a proper judgment from the law.

Lastly, they apologized to fans for causing them disappointment and anxiety regarding the same issue as last year. They assured fans that they would minimize releasing official statements and would resolve the situation quickly.

