EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin resolve differences with SM Entertainment; Agency reveals statement

In a formal statement on June 19, SM stated that the company and the three artists (CBX) had ample time to discuss all issues, and during the revision process, they decided to continue actively promoting EXO activities. Information about these external forces was also included in the statement that day. "We identified it as the main cause of the dispute," SM stated. "We initially received a report that a third outside force was approaching the three artists with unreasonable intentions and discovered that there was a miscommunication."

SM Entertainment’s statement:

The sharing of settlement data and exclusive contracts are the primary issues at stake in the conflict between SM and Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. "Regarding the contract, it was considered unfair, but the reason we were forced to sign the seal was because of the constant conciliation and promotion of an atmosphere in which it was difficult to refuse," CBX stated in particular. They made an appeal, "We heard that the disadvantages can be changed." The misunderstanding was resolved at the end of the dispute between those who went back and forth between rebuttals. SM Entertainment said that they and the three artists express their apologies to the fans, other EXO members, and those who trusted and waited for EXO, and they will do their best to repay the support of the many people who supported them.

EXO’s activities:

CBX continued to prepare for EXO's return even during the contract dispute. On June 2, they finished filming the music video and began filming a group reality show. Additionally, on July 10, their regular seventh album will be released to mark the 11th anniversary of their debut. K-pop global on-offline integration platform Ktown4u reported on June 16th that EXO's seventh album had 350,000 pre-orders within three days of pre-orders. Seeing the statements, fans are confused how they will move forward with SM Entertainment after the public statements and they also suspect that EXO members had no choice but to ‘resolve differences’ with SM because they wanted to be with the group. Regarding the opinions of fans, there have been no confirmation of how or why the resolution of differences happened quickly but they hope that EXO won’t go through more issues now.

