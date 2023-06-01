EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin: SM Entertainment sends legal notice to BPM Ent. and MC Mong for poaching artists

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin have notified SM Entertainment of their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts as of June 1. The three artists are citing non-transparent earning calculations and unreasonable long ‘slave contracts’ as their reason behind deciding to take this step. Previously, SM Entertainment shared that certain ‘outside forces’ are trying to approach their artists and get them to sign contracts with false information. The agency expressed its wish to take the legal road against this.

SM Entertainment’s response to Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin

Commenting on the official statement shared by the three EXO members via their legal representative, SM Entertainment shared its own position that ‘irrational offers’ were being made to their artists (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) by ‘outside forces’. Another report claimed that the said external pressure was brought in by MC Mong who is said to have been connected to Big Planet Made (BPM Entertainment).

BPM Entertainment’s stand and MC Mong’s involvement

Legal proof of content was reportedly sent to BPM Entertainment by SM Entertainment. They have demanded to know the truth behind the agency and MC Mong trying to poach their artists to get them to sign contracts while being associated with SM Entertainment. It is being suspected that MC Mong, who is said to have been an inside director at Big Planet Made, met with EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, to try to recruit them for the company.

However, BPM Entertainment has since denied MC Mong’s intention to sign with the artists, and stated that the music producer only met with his hoobaes for a personal meeting. The agency further refused that MC Mong was an inside director at their company.

About BPM Entertainment and MC Mong

The agency was founded in 2021 and has since been in close relations with MC Mong who has worked as a producer with them. BPM Entertainment currently houses artists such as former SISTAR member Soyou, girl group VIVIZ comprising GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB, and Umji, soloists Ha Sungwoon, Huh Gak, Lee Mujin, and more. They recently signed former NU’EST member Ren for their roster.



