EXO’s Chen, Baekyun, and Xiumin file complaint against SM Entertainment for abuse of power; Agency responds

EXO members Chen, Baekyun, and Xiumin have once again shared their next steps in the contracts lawsuit against their agency SM Entertainment. The sub-unit has officially filed a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission claiming unfair contract tenures, hoping to improve the scene for younger artists in the industry. The agency has shared its own response to the complaint, conceding to their asks however placing some more conditions. Read the details below.

Chen, Baekyun, and Xiumin’s stand

The three EXO members have called out SM Entertainment’s lengthy contract periods which include overseas promotions even if the activities were not confirmed. In their complaint to the Fair Trade Commission, they have cited the resolutions wanting to ban the company’s unfair contracts twice, in 2007 and 2011, the same was not reflected. Furthermore, they are speaking out against the contracts signed for seven years with an addition of three more years in the annexures.

The legal notice has detailed the extension of contracts for album release promotions, seeking justice against the ‘unjust’ acts of SM Entertainment, wishing for nothing more but a fair process and a better environment for the junior artists of the agency.

SM Entertainment’s plan towards EXO members

In the following update by the label, they have decided to provide the contract settlement records to Byun Baek Hyun, Kim Jong Dae, and Kim Min Seok (the three EXO members’ real names). However, the company has asked to share the same only with the prerequisite that the information should not be made available to ‘third parties such as competitors’. The company has noted that the three artists have not responded to them about their requests for a confidentiality agreement stating that no external factors are involved in their demand for the records.

SM Entertainment about EXO’s future

The agency has stated that under the premise of confirmation about not using the settlement information for any ‘unjust’ purposes and consulting with the other EXO members, they will be providing the copies to the three artists. The company is planning to take measures to ensure that they reach an agreement with the singers and in turn not affect the plans for EXO’s anticipated activities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin: SM Entertainment sends legal notice to BPM Ent. and MC Mong for poaching artists