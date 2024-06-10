EXO’s Chen, Bakehyun and Xiumin’s agency INB 100 to hold emergency press conference addressing conflict with SM Entertainment

EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin (also known as EXO-CBX) voiced grievances about their treatment at SM Entertainment. Their agency, INB100, has declared an emergency press conference scheduled for June 10 KST. The press conference is set for 4 PM KST, 12:30 AM IST.

EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin to hold press conference

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, known collectively as EXO-CBX, have revealed plans for a press conference regarding their agency, SM Entertainment. They announced today, June 10, that their label, INB100, will be hosting a press conference later at 4 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST to discuss the alleged unfair treatment they have received at SM Entertainment.

The press conference will have p_Arc Group chairwoman Cha Ga Won, INB100 CEO Kim Dong Joon, and attorney Lee Jae Hak present. A representative from INB100 mentioned that in June of the previous year, EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment issued a joint statement, announcing the amicable resolution of a legal disagreement over the termination of exclusive contracts and filing a complaint with the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

During that time, both parties negotiated to resolve the matter, prioritizing the uninterrupted activities of EXO as a group. According to the terms of the agreement, INB100 was established to manage the artists' (Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin) individual ventures as well as their collective activities as EXO-CBX.

Advertisement

INB100 further asserted that SM Entertainment has disregarded the agreed terms, which formed the basis of their contract and is now insisting on receiving 10 per cent of the revenue from the artists' individual activities they are doing under their agency INB100.

Despite sending a certification of contents to address this wrongful treatment, SM Entertainment has not responded for over two months.

More about EXO’s Chen Baekhyun and Xiumin

Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen from EXO embarked on a new chapter under Baekhyun's independent label, INB100, in January 2024. Subsequent reports indicated that INB100 would engage in mutual cooperation with SM Entertainment moving forward.

INB100 is set to oversee the individual activities of Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen, as well as their collective projects as EXO-CBX, while SM Entertainment will handle their group activities under the EXO banner.

At the start of the year, a source within INB100 revealed that the CBX members, now in their 13th year of activity as idols, have been reflecting deeply and posing numerous questions about their future paths. They have undertaken several initiatives to adapt to the swiftly evolving global K-pop landscape and to plan for their artistic careers beyond their twenties.

Advertisement

The establishment of this label stems from extensive discussions and the long-held aspirations of the members. Continuing, as INB100, they expressed their intention to accentuate the unique musical styles and colors of the members.

Moving ahead, the label aims to serve as a launching pad for the members to embrace creative endeavors and experiments, facilitating diverse interactions with fans. Additionally, they aim to support the members' aspirations in video and music production, endeavors that have long been cherished dreams for them.

Since then, there has been a sudden announcement of a press conference by the label, shocking fans with this sudden news regarding conflict with SM Entertainment.

ALSO READ: EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen launch solo projects under former’s independent label; SM Ent. shares future plan