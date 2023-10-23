EXO's Chen holds gorgeous wedding ceremony: See PICS of bride and groom

EXO’s Chen got married after three years in a private wedding ceremony held on October 22, 2023. The idol first revealed his relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend in 2020. The couple had their marriage registered but did not hold a wedding. They welcomed their first child in April of 2020 as well.

EXO's Chen gets married

In August of 2023, SM Entertainment announced that EXO's Chen would be holding a late private wedding ceremony sometime in October and finally, on October 22, the couple celebrated their marriage. Numerous photos and videos from the wedding ceremony swiftly gained widespread attention as fans expressed their delight at Chen's happiness and celebrated the joyful couple. From the ceremony itself, the lavish decorations, the venue, the reception, and even the invitations, the singer's wedding garnered an outpouring of affection and well-wishes from their fans. While the idol’s wedding was private due to the non-celebrity status of his wife, many attendees shared photos and videos to share with EXO-Ls on the joyous occasion.

The venue's decorations play a very crucial role in creating the perfect atmosphere for the ceremony. Chen's wedding took place in a stunning location adorned with gorgeous white floral arrangements, setting a truly beautiful ambiance which everyone couldn’t help but admire.

Chen even treated the guests to a performance of his own OST (Original Soundtrack) at the wedding. Notably, he and his wife made wardrobe changes during the celebration to add to the beauty as they wore stunning outfits. For the main ceremony, Chen was dapper in a tuxedo, while his wife wore a stunning white bridal gown. However, for the reception, the couple changed into different attire. Chen looked exceptionally handsome in a white suit, and his wife turned heads in a captivating red gown, leaving everyone in awe of their beauty.

The ceremony took place at sunset, creating a romantic backdrop for Chen and his wife's union according to pictures and videos. The warm, golden-hour sunrays cast a beautiful radiance over the couple, adding to the enchanting atmosphere.

EXO’s Chen’s relationship

The Monster singer revealed his marriage registration to his non-celebrity girlfriend on January 13, 2020. The couple even hosted an intimate ceremony, where both families were present. Chen also announced his wife's pregnancy during the ceremony. Their first daughter was born on April 29. While Chen was serving in the military, his wife gave birth to their second daughter. The happy family is cherished by many and as they commemorate this special occasion, numerous people are sharing in their happiness.

