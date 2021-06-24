EXO's Chen looks fresh on Japan Magazine cover; Fans speculate One Summer Day to be his new single release

EXO-Ls put their thinking caps on as they speculate the real meaning behind Chen's recent update. Read on to find out.

Stan Twitter is an exciting, informative and entertaining place! EXO's Chen took over the top trends on Twitter after pictures from his recent photoshoot went viral. Members Chen, Baekhyun and Suho graced the cover of Japanese Magazine Cover, raising temperatures with their ethereal and unreal visuals! Leader Suho looked dapper in a formal suit and tie, while Baekhyun donned the chef's hat, rather apron to bake a delicious cake, 'a precious gift from Baekhyun'! However, it was Chen's pictures that caught everyone's eye!

In the image, tweeted by EXO's Japan fansite, Chen looks handsome and cool as he stares flirtily into the camera with his blue shades on! The image is titled 'Chen's One Summer Day' and fans began speculating that he might be releasing a new single or solo album titled, One Summer Day. Soon, the rest of the fandom made beautiful album covers and concept teaser photos dedicated to Chen's 'new single', One Summer Day. Chen's last solo release was the single 'Hello' in 2020! We are certainly awaiting new music from the golden vocalist Chen!

Check out some amazing edits by EXO-L:

EXO-L JAPAN GIVING US EXO CONTENT LIKE THS. THANKYOU • SUHO

• BAEKHYUN

• CHEN pic.twitter.com/sHq9BRBthy — 핑키훈 (•͈⌔•͈⑅) (@xunonme) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the official music video for EXO's Tempo surpassed the 200-million-view mark. The video was released on November 2, 2018, at 6 pm KST, meaning it took 31 months and about 20 days to achieve this milestone. Tempo is EXO’s seventh music video to surpass 200 million views. The group’s music videos that previously surpassed 200 million views are Monster, Call Me Baby, Ko Ko Bop, Growl, Overdose, and Love Shot. Congratulations to EXO!

