EXO’s Chen reveals the scheduler and teaser image for the upcoming solo comeback ‘Last Scene’

On October 20th, the schedule poster for Chen's new mini-album 'Last Scene' was released through EXO's various social media handles on the same day.

This album is Chen's first solo album in three years.It contains a total of 6 songs, including the title song 'Last Scene' of the same name.SM Entertainment said, "You will be able to see Chen's more mature vocals and musical sensibility." ‘Last Scene’ will be released on the music site at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 31st.

Chen:

Chen's new solo album, released three years after her second mini-album 'Dear my dear' in 2019, is expected to meet more mature vocals and musical sensibility. In addition, Chen proved his all-round vocalist side with his appealing vocals and excellent singing ability through various music activities such as solo, drama OST, and collaboration as well as EXO and EXO-Chenbaek activities. It is expected to attract a lot of attention.

Chen in EXO:

On December 29, 2011, he was formally introduced as the fourth member of EXO. In 2014, Chen joined the ballad group SM the Ballad, initially formed by SM Entertainment in 2010. On the group's second album Breath, he sang the Chinese version of the lead single ‘Breath’ with Zhang Liyin. He also sang a duet with f(x)'s Krystal titled ‘When I Was... When U Were…’, and ‘A Day Without You’ with SHINee's Jonghyun. Chen performed his duets with Krystal and Jonghyun live at the SM the Ballad Joint Recital on February 12. In 2019, Chen debuted as a solo singer with the extended play ‘April, and a Flower’, which peaked at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart and spawned the hit single ‘Beautiful Goodbye’. Continuing the success, his second extended play ‘Dear My Dear’ accompanied by the single ‘Shall We?’ was released later the same year and charted at number one upon release.