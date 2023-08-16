EXO's Chen to hold wedding ceremony in October after three years of marriage registration and two daughters

EXO’s Chen is finally holding his wedding ceremony sometime in October. After three years of their marriage, the couple will be finally walking down the aisle. Chen's agency SM Entertainment commented on the issue stating the ceremony was delayed due to certain reasons.

The timeline of Chen’s relationship with his wife

The singer revealed his marriage to his girlfriend on January 13, 2020. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony, graced by both families, where Chen also announced his wife's pregnancy. Their first child, a daughter, was born on April 29. Chen commenced his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier in October 2020. While in the military, his wife gave birth to their second daughter. The singer has maintained a private stance regarding his life with his wife and children.

Chen’s wedding ceremony

Now finally, after three years of Chen's marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend, the couple is now set to host a wedding ceremony. Quietly making preparations, the intimate event will be attended by both Chen's and his wife's close family, friends, as well as other EXO members.

Chen’s recent activities

Chen has recently parted ways with SM Entertainment, terminating his contract. Alongside fellow EXO members Baekhyun and Xiumin, he submitted a petition to their label requesting detailed records of their earnings. However, the alleged refusal from SM Entertainment led to a legal dispute between the parties. Fortunately, they later announced a resolution before the group's anticipated comeback EXIST. EXO, formed under SM Entertainment in 2012, comprises members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

Chen is currently preparing for the launch of his inaugural Japanese solo album Polaris on August 17, in addition to gearing up for his solo Japanese tour set to kick off on August 19.

