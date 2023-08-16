EXO's Chen to hold wedding ceremony in October after three years of marriage registration? SM Ent responds

EXO member Chen will be holding his wedding ceremony after three years of his marriage. According to Korean media coverage on August 16 (KST), the Love Shot singer will also host a ceremony with his non-celebrity wife sometime in October. After the reports of his wedding news were released SM Entertainment confirmed that he is indeed preparing for a ceremony this year.

Is Chen holding a wedding ceremony? SM Entertainment responds

On August 16, it was reported that the Monster singer is preparing for a wedding ceremony with his wife this year in October. Later another media outlet too confirmed that he will be hosting a ceremony. According to SM Entertainment, "Chen will be holding a wedding ceremony, which was not possible before given the circumstances". The EXO member announced marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend and also her pregnancy in the year 2020. Later in April that year the couple had their first baby daughter. He enlisted in the military to complete his national duties in October of 2020 and began his service as an active soldier. Chen's wife welcomed another baby daughter in January 2022 while the Cream Soda singer was still on duty in the military. In April 2022, he was then discharged from his military service. After three years of his marriage with two infant daughters, the singer is all set to celebrate his time as a husband with his wife and family.

About EXO's Chen

The singer debuted in the year 2012 under SM ENTERTAINMENT's boy group EXO. The group is known worldwide for its popular songs Growl, Monster, Lotto, Love Shot, and many more. They recently dropped their 7th album called EXIST. Chen is an active member of the group ever since and he has released multiple Korean drama OSTs as he is known for his amazing vocals. He is also a part of the group's popular subunit CBX which include members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and himself. One of the very well-known songs that he has released for a K-drama is Everytime from the popular show, Descendants of the Sun. He released his solo mini-albums April and a Flower and Dear My Dear in 2019. He also dropped his 3rd EP Last Scene in 2022.

