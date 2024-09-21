EXO's D.O. and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun unveil full version of their viral cover of track Rewrite the Stars

On September 20, AKMU's Suhyun unveiled the full cover of Rewrite The Stars, performed as a duet with EXO's D.O. The studio version was released on YouTube, showcasing their collaboration. This recreated version was uploaded to Lee Suhyun’s official YouTube channel and has already garnered over one million views at the time of writing.

For those who may not know, the track was originally released in November 2017 as a promotional song for the movie The Greatest Showman, performed by the film’s leading stars, Zac Efron and Zendaya. AKMU's Suhyun and EXO's D.O. have impressed fans with their fresh rendition of the hit song, leading to an outpouring of compliments online for their latest cover and the collaboration between the two artists.

Watch the cover below-

Previously, AKMU’s Suhyun and D.O. performed a brief cover of Rewrite The Stars. During that episode, Suhyun shared a lighthearted moment, expressing her long-held desire to cover the song after watching the movie but lamenting the lack of suitable male vocalists around her. Her brother, Chanhyuk, was beside her as a co-MC at the time. Now, nearly a year later, her wish has finally come true with the release of their full cover track together.

In other news, D.O. collaborated with rapper Lee Young Ji on her debut album, contributing to the lead track Small Girl and its music video. The song quickly gained attention for the charming chemistry between D.O. and Young Ji. Later, D.O. performed Small Girl with Lee Young Ji during his concert BLOOM in Taipei.

EXO's D.O. released his new mini-album, Blossom, on May 7, 2024. Launched by his current agency, Company SooSoo, and promoted by Dreamus, this album marked D.O.'s return following his departure from SM Entertainment after 11 years. Blossom achieved impressive sales, exceeding 120,000 copies in its debut week. This project is D.O.'s third solo release; he previously captivated audiences with Empathy in July 2021 and followed up with Expectation in September 2023.

In addition to his group activities, D.O. has appeared in various television dramas and films, with his latest project being the movie The Moon. Directed by Kim Yong Hwa, the mastermind behind the Along With the Gods series, The Moon tells the gripping story of an astronaut stranded in space and the man on Earth who is desperately trying to save him.

In the film, D.O. portrays astronaut Hwang Sung Woo, a molecular physics major and former Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) soldier who becomes the youngest member of Korea’s first manned spacecraft. When an unexpected solar wind strikes the spacecraft, killing his fellow crew members, he finds himself alone, over 384,000 kilometers from Earth. Meanwhile, former space center director Jae Guk (played by Sol Kyung Gu) embarks on a rescue mission to save the stranded Sung Woo.

