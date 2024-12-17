EXO’s D.O. and Won Jin Ah's upcoming film Secret: Untold Melody set for January 2025 release

Secret: Untold Melody is an upcoming South Korean film which is the Korean remake of the Taiwanese movie Secret. The production team has finally confirmed the release of the movie and has announced a tentative date. The film's plot follows an injured pianist who unexpectedly forms a romantic relationship with a woman.

On December 13, 2024, the South Korean IZE, the Korean remake of Secret, starring Doh Kyung Soo and Won Jin Ah, is set to premiere in theaters at the end of January 2025. On December 16, the film's distributor confirmed the news, adding that they are preparing for a late January 2025 release. The movie, which completed filming in January 2022, has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

The plot of The Secret: Untold Melody follows Yu Jun, a promising pianist who is forced to give up his passion due to a wrist injury. Seeking treatment, he returns to Korea and enrolls in his father’s college. There, he meets Jung A, a mysterious woman he encounters in an old practice room on campus. As their connection deepens, Yu Jun discovers that Jung A’s secretive behavior is tied to a hidden truth waiting to be unveiled.

EXO’s D.O., or Doh Kyungsoo, takes on the role of Yoo Joon, a genius pianist struggling through a slump, while Won Jin Ah portrays Jung Ah, a music student with a hidden secret. The cast also features Shin Ye Eun as In Hee, a confident and bold violinist who serves as the class representative for the instrumental music major.

Debuted alongside EXO in 2012, D.O. left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration and established his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo. In 2024, the artist went on to release his third solo album, Blossom, along with the title track, Mars. Furthermore, he held his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom. The concert tour kicked off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul.

The K-pop star has also appeared in several K-dramas, including 100 Days My Prince, Dear My Room, Bad Prosecutor, and more. He has also starred in several hit films, such as Swing Kids, The Moon, and more.

