The South Korean rapper, Lee Young Ji is all set to release her debut solo album titled 16FANTASY. The artist has recently revealed the mystery artist who will be featured in the title track. It is none other than D.O. or Doh Kyungsoo from EXO who will be joining the artist on her first record.

Lee Young Ji reveals EXO's D.O. as the featuring artist for new song

On June 14, 2024, Lee Young Ji released a small clip on her social media page through which she made a sudden revelation. In the video, she talks about the upcoming album and the artist who will be featured in the title track, Small Girl. She pans the camera to her right and EXO’s D.O. is seen in the clip. The artist sings the chorus of her new song and Kyungsoo joins her on it.

The surprise has left the fans awestruck at the collaboration and they cannot wait to hear the new song. Lee Young Ji’s album 16FANTASY will be released on June 21, 2024, along with the music video for the title track Small Girl. The upcoming album marks the artist’s first solo album in her career. Previously, she has released several singles such as Compromise, Day & Night featuring Jay Park, and more.

More about EXO's D.O.

EXO’s D.O. released his first solo album, Empathy, with the title track Rose, in 2021, and he released his second solo album, Expectations, with the title track Somebody, in 2023. Doh Kyungsoo left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration and established his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo, along with his long-time manager Nam Kyungsoo, for his solo activities.

In 2024, the artist went on to release his third solo album titled Blossom along with the title track Mars. Furthermore, he held his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom. The concert tour kicked off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul, where he performed for two days. The concert tour will be held across many cities in Asia, such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila, and more, in the subsequent days.

