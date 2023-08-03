EXO's D.O announces completion of solo album preparation, expresses eagerness for comeback to music scene

Do Kyung Soo, who presented an image of a young boy, abandoned the childlike visuals and returned as an astronaut. He became an isolated astronaut on the moon in the movie The Moon, which depicts the cutting edge of Korean VFX (visual special effects) technology. EXO's D.O aka Do Kyung Soo, who demonstrated his acting abilities in The Moon, plans to release a solo album soon. He stated that he will wait until this year to release his solo albums and that he spent his time preparing the album in May 2022. Do Kyung Soo additionally said that he hasn't picked his next project at this point. Likewise, assuming that there is a kind or character that he could attempt, he will put forth a valiant effort to bring his ‘A Game’.

EXO’s D.O in upcoming Korean space film The Moon:

'The Moon' is a film portraying the frantic battle between Seon Woo (Do Kyung Soo), a space group abandoned on the moon because of a mishap, and Jae Guk (Sol Kyung Gu), the previous top of the space community frantically attempting to save him. Sol Kyung Gu, Do Kyung Soo and Kim Hee Ae challenge the principal space film in their lives and show their mind-boggling presence on the screen. Do Kyung Soo gives an unforgettable performance as Seon Woo, a Korean astronaut who lives alone on the moon. Do Kyung Soo's efforts were praised by director Kim Yong Hwa and Sol Kyung Gu, who noted that it was a lot of work because he had to wear a real space suit.

EXO’s activities:

EXO, who has been cherished by fans all around the world subsequent to getting back in the activities with their seventh regular album 'Cream Soda' last month, is holding the fourth time of their show. The fourth time of 'Exase', 'Geoje/Tongyeong' is a program portraying EXO's relaxing vacation to Geoje and Tongyeong, a delightful waterfront city popular for its lovely regular landscape and rarities from the mountains and oceans. In the teaser that was released, a variety of ladder climbing was shown in front of the EXO members, who were excited about their long-awaited return and showed off their sense of humor to attract attention.

