EXO’s D.O. announces upcoming winter song Snowfall at Night dropping on January 17

D.O., also known as Doh Kyungsoo from the popular K-pop group EXO, has announced the release of a winter track titled Snowfall at Night. The artist’s agency made the surprise announcement, leaving fans excited for the upcoming song. Furthermore, the artist is also set to star in the upcoming movie Secret: Untold Melody.

On January 16, 2025, Company Soosoo took to its official social media pages to announce that EXO’s D.O. would be releasing a new song. Titled Snowfall at Winter, it is a winter-themed track scheduled to drop on January 17, 2025, at 6 PM KST. This marks his first comeback following the release of his third solo album, BLOSSOM, in 2024. A teaser image has also been released, featuring the text: “As the melody plays, time slips through fingers, and soon you’ll find yourself in a snow-blanketed hometown of yesteryear.”

Kyungsoo will also be appearing in the movie Secret: Untold Melody alongside Won Jin Ah and Shin Ye Eun. He takes on the role of Yu Jun, a promising pianist who is forced to give up his passion due to a wrist injury. Seeking treatment, he returns to Korea and enrolls in his father’s college, where he meets a woman and falls in love. The film is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2025.

Moreover, the EXO member will also star in the K-drama series The Manipulated alongside Ji Chang Wook. The series is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Debuting alongside EXO in 2012, D.O. left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration and established his own entertainment agency, Company Soosoo. In 2024, the artist released his third solo album, BLOSSOM, featuring the title track Mars. Additionally, he embarked on his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom. The tour kicked off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul.

The K-pop star has also appeared in several notable K-dramas, including 100 Days My Prince, Dear My Room, Bad Prosecutor, and more. He has starred in several successful films as well, such as Swing Kids and The Moon, among others.

