EXO’s D.O. belongs to two worlds in the two group posters for the upcoming drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’

On October 4, KBS released two new posters for the upcoming legal drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ featuring EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee, Ha Jun and more! The two posters show Jin Jung (D.O.) in his two worlds- as a prosecutor and a vigilante. The contrasting worlds display how Jin Jung is all about justice whether he is a prosecutor or working with his vigilante team.

The drama is drawing attention with its perfectly tailored casting that enhances the completeness of a different 'bad prosecutor action investigation drama' that has never been seen before. In particular, D.O. takes on the role of a smart prosecutor, who punishes corrupt and powerful people who are eroding society by eroding society with more expediency than law, tricks rather than rules and routes rather than sincerity.