EXO’s D.O. belongs to two worlds in the two group posters for the upcoming drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’
KBS released two new posters for the upcoming legal drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’.
On October 4, KBS released two new posters for the upcoming legal drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ featuring EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee, Ha Jun and more! The two posters show Jin Jung (D.O.) in his two worlds- as a prosecutor and a vigilante. The contrasting worlds display how Jin Jung is all about justice whether he is a prosecutor or working with his vigilante team.
The drama is drawing attention with its perfectly tailored casting that enhances the completeness of a different 'bad prosecutor action investigation drama' that has never been seen before. In particular, D.O. takes on the role of a smart prosecutor, who punishes corrupt and powerful people who are eroding society by eroding society with more expediency than law, tricks rather than rules and routes rather than sincerity.
Lee Se Hee, who took on the role of first prosecutor as Shin A Ra, a senior prosecutor of the Central District Prosecutors' Office with a cold and calculative charm, and Ha Jun, who will play the role of 'ambitious prosecutor' Oh Do Hwan, who is full of desire and greed. In addition, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Si Eon, Joo Bo Young and Yeon Jun Seok are by their side and play an active role as a strong helper, and they achieve a chewy and different 'acting chemistry' with EXO's D.O. as a 'real family' with iron-clad teamwork.
In addition, Kim Tae Woo and Choi Kwang Il, respectively, play the roles of Kim Tae Ho and Lee Jang Won, the chief prosecutor of the Central District Prosecutor's Office, respectively, raising the dramatic tension to the highest level and increasing the excitement. On the other hand, KBS2's 'Bad Prosecutor' will be broadcasted for the first time on October 5th.