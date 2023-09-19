EXO's D.O. dominates iTunes charts: Expectations album hits No 1 in 42 countries

EXO member D.O. released his second solo mini album Expectations recently and saw global success on worldwide music charts. D.O's song Somebody alongside the album ranked No. 1 on the iTunes charts within a day of its release. Read below to know more about the EXO member's solo comeback.

D.O's album topped the iTunes Charts

On September 18, D.O. aka Do Kyung Soo dropped his solo comeback second mini album namely Expectations. The singer also released the official music video of the title track Somebody. D.O's album Expectations topped the iTunes Top Album charts in 42 countries including India, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and more. The song Somebody which has captured EXO fans' hearts also made it to the top of the iTunes Top Song charts in 25 regions across the globe. While the album is enjoyed by fans internationally, it also took the No. 1 spot on South Korean domestic music charts like Hanteo Chart and Kyobo Bookstore. D.O. is also ruling the music charts in East Asian countries like China and Japan. Expectations ranked No. 1 on China's QQ Music and Kugou Music's digital album sales charts. The album also made it to the top of Japan's Recochoku Daily Album Ranking.

About D.O.'s somebody

This song is about looking for someone who would expect themselves. The music video featured Racket Boys actress Lee Jae In. D.O. is known for his acting skills as well and the chemistry between the two stars radiates a special bond. The magic of D.O.'s mesmerizing vocals which comes off very genuinely, is complemented by the acoustic guitar rhythm. The details of the songs as well as the story portrayed in the music video set apart this folk-pop ballad, which reflects feelings of regret and longing after a difficult separation. Some heartwarming and sweet moments between D.O. and Lee Jae In were demonstrated in the video.

About Expectations

The second solo mini album Expectations consists of seven songs which were the pre-release track I Do and the main track Somebody, Wonder, Lost, Ordinary Days, The View, and an acoustic version of Lost.

