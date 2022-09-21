EXO’s D.O. gears up to take down corrupt and powerful people in new ‘Bad Prosecutor’ poster

On September 21, KBS released the new poster for the new legal drama ‘ Bad Prosecutor ’ featuring EXO’s D.O. He transformed into the prosecutor with a mission, Jin Jung. Wearing a blue tracksuit and his curly hair, it can be seen he sticks out like a sore thumb in the group photo, which shows how his intentions are different from the average prosecutor.

Previously, KBS released the character posters of the main cast of the drama. D.O. has transformed into a true detective of the Central District Prosecutors' Office, a 'sloppy prosecutor' who is a heretic who will never leave a mark in the history of the prosecution. D.O. is showing confidence that there is nothing to fear by activating the 'spark gaze' that matches the phrase "I was tested because of people like you".

Lee Se Hee completed a dignified image with charismatic eyes and a strong expression at the same time as she said, “Surely, how did an ecological disturbance species like you become a prosecutor?”. Ha Joon said, "Give me a bigger one! It is worthy of an ace of swordsmanship...", expressing the inner feelings of the 'ambition prosecutor' wriggling with desire, creating a bitter tension.

Kim Sang Ho, who plays Park Jae Kyung, the head of the Civil Service Office of the Central Prosecutor's Office, said, "The volunteer work is finished in the service room. I won't hand it over to anyone else!" He raised his curiosity vertically with a statement full of responsibility and an atmosphere filled with deep concerns. Lee Si Eon, who is making a sad and desperate expression in front of important computer equipment, said, “Real Prosecutor?! How many copies of my documents are left?” He said, drawing attention by possessing the role of Go Jung Do, a hacker who has something against Jin Jung.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.