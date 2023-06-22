EXO’s D.O. gets trapped in worst nightmare in stills for upcoming space themed film The Moon

On June 21st, the film 'The Moon' uncovered Sunwoo (EXO's D.O.), the first Korean space traveler to go to the moon. Sunwoo, a member of the space crew who has become stranded on the moon as a result of an accident, and Jae Guk, the former head of the space center, engage in a desperate struggle to save him in the movie The Moon.

The Moon stills:

Sunwoo, an astronaut who left for the moon exploration, appears to be moving back and forth between the poles in the newly released still. Do Kyung Soo portrays Hwang Sunwoo, a graduate of UDT who majored in molecular physics. As the youngest member of Korea's first manned spacecraft, 'Uri Ho,' he sets out for the moon. However, Sunwoo survives alone and is isolated in outer space after an unexpected solar wind strikes the Uri Ho, causing an issue with the spacecraft's system. Sunwoo decides to complete his mission by going to the moon in a desperate situation where even survival is unlikely. Furthermore, he partakes in the completely exhilarating still of turning into the first Korean space traveler to go to the moon, however the difficulties he needs to go through begin from that point on.

Kim Hee Ae:

From the film To Yoon Hee to the drama The World of the Married and the Netflix series Queenmaker, Kim Hee Ae is a veteran actress whose wide range of acting transcends genre. In The Moon, she plays a NASA lunar orbiter. She plays Moon Young, the Main Director of Sun. Moon Young's complex emotions were delicately and powerfully expressed by Kim Hee Ae when she heard that a Korean astronaut was alone and stranded on the moon. Moon Young's desire to rescue the Korean astronaut and her responsibilities as the main director of NASA frequently clashed.

Sol Kyung Gu:

Jae Guk, who is a full-time director of the Naro Space Center, was the general manager of the Narae Ho project, Korea's first manned lunar exploration five years ago. However, he is a person who leaves the space center due to a tragic accident and is confined to the Sobaeksan Observatory. Sol Kyung Gu, who opened the era of the first 10 million viewers in Korean film history with the movie Silmido, plays the role of Jae Guk This time, Jae Guk struggles to avoid losing his crew as he is summoned back to the space center following the accident that occurred with the Uri Ho ship, which had Seon Woo aboard.

