EXO’s D.O. is finally on Instagram after 11 years of debut; See where to follow, first post, and more

EXO, the popular K-pop group, has made a highly anticipated return with their latest album, titled EXIST. This album marks its seventh full-length release, featuring the lead single Cream Soda. The music video for Cream Soda was recently unveiled, showcasing the group's undeniable talent and influence in the K-pop industry.

EXO’s D.O. is finally on Instagram

D.O., a member of EXO, has finally joined Instagram after 11 years since the group's debut. During a live stream for their comeback show on July 10, 2023, he revealed his Instagram username. As soon as he confirmed the account, his number of followers quickly increased. Ever since opening his account, the singer already gained 899K followers.

His Instagram handle is simple, consisting of his real name, Kyungsoo, and his stage name, D.O. When asked about his thoughts on gaining followers rapidly, D.O. expressed his gratitude with a brief ‘thank you'. If you want to keep up with him, you can follow him at @d.o.hkyungsoo!

On his first day, he shared a series of posts, his very first post is an image of himself and their latest track Cream Soda. His next post follows shortly after an image of a moon and himself again. Fans are taking to the comment section to express their emotions and have a fun interaction.

EXO’s latest track Cream Soda

Described as an enchanting dance-pop track, Cream Soda combines lively brass instrumentals with the sensual vocals of the EXO members. The lyrics convey the exhilarating and captivating sensation of falling in love, drawing a parallel to the irresistible allure of cream soda. The song's addictive nature, along with the mesmerizing visuals of EXO, is sure to captivate their fans. EXIST serves as the group's official comeback following their previous release, Obsession, in 2019.

