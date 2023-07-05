EXO’s D.O, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ki Bang and Lee Kwang Soo to reportedly appear in new variety show by Na PD

PD Na Young-seok's upcoming variety show is reported to feature popular actors Kim Woo Bin, EXO’s D.O, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Ki Bang. While the specific concept of the program remains undisclosed, the entertainment industry is eagerly anticipating the collaboration of these close friends in an exciting entertainment program.

A star-studded variety show by Na PD

According to an entertainment official interviewed by JTBC Enternews on the 5th, the four actors are currently shooting the show in Gangwon-do, following the opening filmed in Seoul. PD Na Young Seok, known for his previous work on tvN's Hopping Earth Arcade 2, is generating excitement as details about his next project begin to emerge. Actor Kim Woo Bin and EXO member-turned-actor Do Kyung Soo are set to join forces in the entertainment industry. Reports have surfaced online and on social media platforms suggesting that the two stars were spotted filming together outdoors. When approached for comment, a representative from tvN responded by stating that they are in the process of verifying the information.

A possible opportunity to showcase friendship

Kim Woo Bin and Do Kyung Soo, who are well-known figures in the entertainment industry, have established a close bond as senior and junior colleagues. They maintain a strong friendship not only with each other but also with Jo In Seong, Lee Kwang Soo, Lim Joo Hwan, and Nam Joo Hyuk. Whenever the opportunity arises, they embark on trips together, further strengthening their camaraderie.

During a recent interview with Joy News 24, Kim Woo Bin shared that his experience filming tvN's Somehow the President 2 alongside Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Seong was particularly special. Furthermore, he expressed his desire to collaborate with Do Kyung Soo on variety shows, showcasing their chemistry in a different realm of entertainment. Kim Woo-bin recently made an appearance in the Netflix series titled 'The Courier Driver,' where he interacted with audiences. On the other hand, Do Kyung-soo is currently gearing up for the release of his movie 'The Moon' on August 2, alongside his preparations for EXO's comeback.

